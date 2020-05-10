MP's Coronavirus Positive Cases Grow to 3,614; Death Toll 215

Bhopal, May 10 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 3,614 on Sunday after 157 more persons, 78 of them in Indore alone, were found infected, health officials said.

The virus also claimed four more lives since Saturday night, which took the death toll in the state to 215, they added.

Two deaths were reported in Indore and one each from Bhopal and Dhar, the officials said.

The virus has so far impacted 39 of the total 52 districts in the state.

Indore, which is the worst-affected district in the state, has reported 89 deaths due to the infection so far. The district has reported 1,858 confirmed cases till now.

Of the 78 new cases, 39 patients were found in Bhopal, followed by 10 in Ujjain, eight in Burhanpur, seven in Dewas, five in Gwalior, four in Jabalpur, two in Neemuch and one each in Hoshangabad, Satna, Bhind and Dindori.

The total number of cases reported in Bhopal are 743, Ujjain 237, Jabalpur 123, Khargone 81, Dhar 79, Raisen 64, Khandwa 56, Burhanpur 55, Mandsaur 51, Dewas 43, Hoshangabad 37, Barwani 26, Ratlam 23, Morena 22,Gwalior 22, Vidisha and Agar Malwa 13 each and Neemuch 12.

Cases registered in other districts are: eight in Shajapur, six in Sagar, five in Chhindwara, four in Sheopur, three each in Alirajpur, Anuppur, Harda, Shahdol, Tikamgarh, Satna and Shivpuri, two each in Rewa, Bhind and Dindori and one each in Ashok Nagar, Betul, Guna, Panna, Sehore and Jhabua.

Apart from 89 in Indore and 30 in Bhopal, 45 patients have died in Ujjain, eight in Khargone, seven each in Khandwa and Dewas, five each in Jabalpur and Burhanpur, four in Mandsaur, three each in Hoshangabad and Raisen, two in Dhar and one each in Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar, Sehore and Sagar.

The condition of 1,480 patients is stable, while that of 243 was serious. So far, 1,676 people have recovered from the infection, officials said.

The coronavirus figures in MP, thus, are as follows: Total cases 3,614, active cases 1,723, new cases 157, death toll 215, recovered 1,676, total number of tested people is 72,069.

