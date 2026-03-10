Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP state President Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday said that any decision regarding a possible alliance with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, ahead of Assembly elections, would be taken by the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, adding that the removal of a party functionary who had invited the Vijay-led party to join the alliance was an internal matter of the party.

Addressing mediapersons, he said the public meeting to be held at Panchappur would mark the beginning of political change in Tamil Nadu, and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will participate in the event. Nagendran invited cadres and their families from across Tamil Nadu belonging to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to attend the gathering.

He said arrangements have been made for around one lakh people to be seated, while nearly seven lakh people are expected to participate in the meeting. New projects of the Indian Oil Corporation and works related to the Vande Bharat Express train service are also scheduled to be inaugurated.

Commenting on the recent visit of the AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to New Delhi, Nagendran said it could have been for several reasons and not be viewed solely as being related to seat-sharing talks.

He further said that the people, and not M. K. Stalin, would decide who becomes the Chief Minister. He expressed confidence that the NDA would win more than 200 seats in the state.

Nagendran alleged that schemes introduced by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa had been discontinued by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. He questioned what new schemes had been implemented by the DMK administration and claimed that the promised ₹1,000 monthly assistance had not been provided for 28 months and was released only ahead of the parliamentary elections.

He also said many welfare schemes in the state were implemented with the support of the Union Government and claimed the state government could not execute such projects independently. According to him, benefits from the central government were being obstructed by the DMK government as they were directly reaching the people.

Referring to the housing scheme, he said six lakh beneficiaries had been allotted houses under the Mudra housing initiative, but only three lakh houses had been delivered so far.

On investigations by agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he said they function as independent bodies. He added that several parties were keen to join the NDA alliance.

Nagendran also dismissed reports of an LPG shortage, stating that the claim was false. "I am an LPG dealer myself and can confirm there is no shortage," he said, adding that the reduction of food items in hotels had no connection with LPG supply and that such claims were made by opposition parties.

On the recent controversy involving actress Trisha Krishnan, he said he had already stated that women should not be spoken about in a derogatory manner.

He further said that election promises on behalf of the BJP and the NDA would be announced at the public meeting to be attended by Prime Minister Modi. Nagendran also questioned why no one had asked the Chief Minister about the delay in providing the ₹1,000 women's assistance for 28 months.

Referring to TVK leader Vijay, he said that the actor-turned-politician should first clarify his own political ideology before questioning the policies of other parties. (ANI)

