Multiple People Shot at in Florida

World. (File Image)

Florida [USA], Feb 02 (ANI): Multiple people were reportedly shot at in Florida Riviera Beach, Sputnik reported on Saturday (local time).It is not clear if there are any fatalities. Local police have responded to the reported shooting incident that occurred on West 20th Street near Avenue E in the city of Riviera Beach in Florida, local media said.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)