Mumbai COVID-19 Cases Up by 1,185 to 21,152; 23 More Die

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 1,185 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, taking the total case count to 21,152 and the fatalities to 757, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Of the 1,185 new cases, 300 samples were tested positive in private laboratories between May 12 and 16.

The number of recovered patients mounted to 5,516 with 504 more people being discharged from hospitals, an official release said.

"A total of 804 new suspected cases have been admitted in hospitals," it stated.

