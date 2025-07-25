Mumbai, July 25: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday morning, slowing down vehicular traffic and affecting some suburban train services on the Western Railway, officials said. More showers are expected later in the day, they said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “heavy to very heavy” rains in the metropolis during the 24 hours starting 8.30 am, prompting the police to appeal to the public not to venture out.

The IMD has already issued an ‘Orange' alert for Mumbai and all its neighbouring districts, barring Raigad, where a ‘Red' alert has been sounded for Friday. Though it had issued a similar alert on Thursday, the city received moderate rainfall. As per a ‘Monsoon Report' of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city, Eastern suburbs, and Western suburbs have so far received an average rainfall of 29.40 mm, 29.44 mm and 18.88 mm, respectively. IMD's Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 22.4 mm and 23.9 mm rainfall, respectively. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Waterlogging Reported As IMD Issues Orange Alert (Watch Videos).

Due to the rains since morning, with intense spells in between, vehicle movements on the city roads have slowed down. Suburban train services on the Central Railway network were running without any problem, said officials. A few locals on the Western Railway network were running 10-15 minutes late, said WR officials. In view of the forecast for heavy rains in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, police have urged citizens to take precautions. Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Services Running Late Due to Heavy Rains, All Lines Operational With Precautionary Delays.

Heavy Rains in Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from Bandra Kurla Complex area. pic.twitter.com/AwoGqZuHTP — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from Andheri East. pic.twitter.com/k4DNyESjw2 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

“Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and nearby districts, citizens are advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid coastal areas, and drive cautiously,” said Mumbai police on X. “Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103,” they said.

