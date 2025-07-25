Mumbai continues to reel under heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintains an orange alert, forecasting more downpours across the city. For the second consecutive day, intense showers pounded the suburbs, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Despite the disruption, civic officials assured residents there is no immediate threat comparable to the 26 July 2005 deluge. Commuters faced delays, and traffic slowed in key parts of the city. The IMD has urged citizens to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel as more rain is expected through the day. Weather Forecast Today, July 25: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Rains

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from Bandra Kurla Complex area. pic.twitter.com/AwoGqZuHTP — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from Andheri East. pic.twitter.com/k4DNyESjw2 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

