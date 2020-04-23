Mumbai's Count of COVID-19 Patients Jumps to 4,232; Toll 168

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai surged to 4,232 after 478 new cases were reported on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The number of deaths due to the infection increased to 168 in the country's financial capital after the virus claimed eight more lives on Thursday, the civic body said in a release.

It said that the total of discharged patients went up to 473 on Thursday after 48 more patients were sent back home after recovery.

According to the BMC, the city has 3593 active coronavirus positive cases.

