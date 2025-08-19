New Delhi, August 19: With the INDIA bloc ramping up protests against the Election Commission, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday reiterated that the alleged "vote theft" in assembly and Lok Sabha elections is a "murder of the Constitution". He said that democracy will be harmed if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "sit on the throne" through such electoral malpractice.

Stating that the party is looking to create an atmosphere to warn the people of manipulation, theft and tampering of votes, Kharge told reporters outside Parliament, "This is our party's stand that we want to create an atmosphere across the country against the theft of votes, manipulation of votes, and tampering with votes, that injustice is being done to the people." "If they sit on the throne by such theft, it is not beneficial for democracy. This is murder of the Constitution," he added. Rahul Gandhi Begins 3rd Day of His ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ From Gaya Against SIR of Electoral Rolls in Bihar (Watch Video).

Earlier today, the INDIA bloc intensified its protest outside the parliament building against "vote theft" allegations against Election Commision of India and Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. The protests saw the presence of prominent leaders including Congress chief Kharge, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others. The protests have continued after ECI addressed a press conference giving clarification over the "vote theft" allegations and SIR in Bihar. It also asked Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to submit a signed affidavit with proof of his claims of election rigging.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called on Congress and other opposition parties to refrain from creating disruptions in Parliament over issues related to the Election Commission. Rijiju, while speaking at a press conference, stated that any disputes between the Election Commission and political parties should be discussed directly with the EC, and not in the Parliament. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his 16-day 'Voter Adhikar rally' in Bihar, with the rally reaching Gaya today. ‘Destroying Constitutional Institutions’: Nishikant Dubey Slams Rahul Gandhi As Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

The rally is a campaign led by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders to raise awareness about voter rights and protest against alleged "vote theft" and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. In a social media post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "16 days 20+ districts 1,300+ km We are coming among the people with the Voter Adhikaar Yatra. This is the fight to protect the most fundamental democratic right - 'one person, one vote.' Join us in Bihar to save the Constitution."

