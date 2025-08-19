New Delhi, August 19: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday slammed Rahul Gandhi and Congress after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition alleging discrepancies in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Nishikant Dubey alleged that Congress is destroying constitutional institutions. The BJP MP wrote on X, "Yesterday, the Supreme Court dismissed the allegations of vote theft and collaboration with traitors made by Rahul Gandhi ji @RahulGandhi regarding the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The court stated that this petition wasted the court's time. The Supreme Court found no discrepancy in the voter list, voters, and voting process."

"The game of @INCIndia is based on destroying Bangladeshi and constitutional institutions, so what is the Supreme Court? If Rahul Gandhi ji says something, that alone is true, no account or ledger needed," the X post read. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi time and again claimed "vote theft" in the Maharashtra polls, alleging an unusual rise in the number of voters in the state and particularly on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' South-West Nagpur seat. Dubey's remarks came after the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition alleging discrepancies in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held in November 2024. Are Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray Coming Together for Maharashtra Civic Elections 2025? Here’s What Sanjay Raut Says (Watch Video).

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh declined the plea filed by one Chetan Chandrakant Ahire against a Bombay High Court order of June 2025. Ahire sought to declare the election results as void on the allegation that about 75 lakh bogus voters had cast their votes after the closing of the polls at 6 pm. He sought a declaration that the results across all 288 assembly constituencies in the state be set aside due to alleged violations in the polling process. Vice President Elections 2025: BJP Names Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as NDA Candidate After Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation.

The petitioner also sought a constituency-wise breakdown of votes cast outside official hours and the revocation of election certificates for successful candidates. The High Court had dismissed his plea, observing that the petition was founded solely on a single newspaper report, contained speculative and unsubstantiated claims, and amounted to a gross abuse of the process of law.

