My First Priority is to Fight Coronavirus, Says CM Chouhan

Bhopal, Mar 23 (PTI) Soon after taking oath as 32nd Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on late Monday night got down to business and held a meeting with officials to review steps taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, his first major challenge.

After taking oath at Raj Bhawan at 9 pm, Chouhan straightaway went to Mantralaya(state secretariat) and after offering prayers in the complex, took charge of his office and presided over the meeting.

Madhya Pradesh has till now reported seven positive coronavirus cases.

At the meeting with top officials, he reviewed the state's preparedness to fight COVID19.

Earlier, thanking the small audience from the stage after being sworn-in, Chouhan, with folded hands, said We are passing through a very testing time. Hence, it will not be proper to shake hands or receive bouquets in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak."

We all will defeat coronavirus jointly. It is our duty to protect elderly people (who are more venerable) from coronavirus, said the 61-year-old BJP leader.

He urged people to strictly follow state government directives issued from time to time to defeat the pandemic.

After emerging out of the Governors house, Chouhan spoke to waiting reporters and said it was not the time for people and BJP workers to rejoice over his return to the top post in the state.

Rather it was time to unitedly work or eradication of the deadly virus, he said.

I am thankful to the people for their love. I want to thank my partys central leadership for reposing faith in me again, he said.

Chouhan also praised his new party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose rebellion and subsequent resignations by MLAs loyal to him led to the collapse of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government last week.

I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president (J P Nadda), Home Minister Amit Shah and Jyotiraditya Scindiaji.

"Scindia is an energetic and young leader. We all will work together," he added.

Chouhan said fighting COVID-19 remains his top priority.

We will fight coronavirus will all might. We will work like a family for the welfare of the people of Madhya Pradesh," he added.

The chief minister later took to Twitter to thank people.

"I want to thank people from the bottom of my heart for your wishes," Chouhan tweeted.

My first priority is to fight COVID -19. Rest things afterward, he wrote.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, said he wanted this successor to focus on development of the state.

"What I wanted to do, Shivraj should do that and create a history on development front for Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader told reporters.

