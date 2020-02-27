My Hindu Brothers Stood by Me in Trying Times, Says Muzammil Khan Who Lost His Brother in Delhi Violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Muzammil Khan who lost his brother in the violence that rattled the national capital for over three days, has appealed to people to not get misled and maintain peace.Narrating the sequence of events that took place on February 25, Muzammil said that his brother had gone out to get something for his children to eat when he got hit by a bullet in the head while clashes were on between the police and the mob, in Northeast Delhi's Kardampuri Kavi Nagar. "He remained holed up in his house for two days before going out on February 25 in the hope that things will calm down. He went out to get things for his children to eat. And got hit by a bullet the moment he went out," Muzammil told ANI."The mob came out of the blue, burnt down houses and shop, around 45 people are missing. Four bodies were found in a Kardampuri-Seelampur drain," he added.Khan's 35-year-old brother Mudasir Khan who owned a plastic manufacturing unit in Narela is survived by his wife and six daughters. Mudasir was the sole bread-winner of his family.The family is yet to perform Mudasir's last rites as the body has yet not been handed over to the family."We are waiting to take his body home as the post-mortem is underway, formalities were completed yesterday," said Muzammil.He also said that Hindus and Muslims have always lived in harmony and that this should be maintained in the country."All I would like to say is we are all brothers and we should maintain peace. Do not get misled; my Hindu friends have stood by me in these trying times. I will pray for peace," Khan said.At least 34 people have lost their lives and around 200 have been injured in violence in Delhi which ensued after clashes between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act.Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence. (ANI)

