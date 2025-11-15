New Delhi, November 15: In a major crackdown on synthetic drug manufacturing, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Rajasthan Police have busted a clandestine laboratory operating from a remote farmhouse in Daantrai village of Sirohi district in Rajasthan. The joint operation led to the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of chemicals--sufficient to manufacture nearly 100 kg of Mephedrone, a psychotropic substance with an estimated street value of Rs 40 crore.

"Five individuals, including the mastermind, have been arrested in the operation," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement. According to officials, the breakthrough came as a result of NCB's continuous sensitisation of district police forces through monthly district-level NCORD meetings. Police units across Rajasthan were trained to identify suspicious activity, particularly the presence of chemicals, drums, or laboratory equipment in unusual locations--potential indicators of illicit drug manufacturing units. ‘Breaking Bad’ in Chennai: Chemistry, Engineering Students Run Crystal Meth Lab At Home; 7 Arrested.

On November 6, Sirohi Police detected such suspicious materials at a remote farmhouse and immediately alerted the NCB's Jodhpur unit. Upon inspection, NCB officials found clear evidence of a clandestine drug manufacturing setup. A team from the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, later confirmed the presence of chemical precursors used in Mephedrone production. During follow-up investigations, NCB and Rajasthan Police traced and arrested five individuals from different parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The mastermind, Vala Ram, a resident of Jalore district, is a graduate who allegedly turned to drug manufacturing after failing multiple competitive examinations, including the civil services. Officials say Vala Ram used virtual SIM cards to evade tracking and accessed the darknet to learn the manufacturing process. He reportedly procured chemicals and equipment from Ankleshwar, Gujarat, and had previously been wanted in a case registered by the Central Bureau of Narcotics. Noida Meth Lab Busted: International Drug Network Involving Delhi's Tihar Jail Warden Uncovered in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 4 Arrested (See Pics).

Investigators revealed that the syndicate had already produced 8 kg of Mephedrone, of which 2 kg had been seized by the CBN from one of their associates on October 28, 2025. The vehicle used to transport chemicals and equipment has also been seized. Further investigation is underway. Authorities termed the operation a significant example of swift coordination, as the entire network was identified and dismantled within just five days. The NCB has urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious use of chemicals or laboratory equipment to local police or NCB's MANAS helpline: 1933.

