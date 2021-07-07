Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was admitted to a hospital here for the treatment of pneumonia, was discharged on Wednesday morning, his son and actor Vivaan Shah said. The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-COVID-19 facility, last Tuesday. Naseeruddin Shah Health Update: Ratna Patha Shah Reveals The Actor Has A Small Patch Of Pneumonia; Says ‘Hopefully He’ll Be Discharged Soon’

"Back home," Vivaan Shah captioned the picture of his father and mother, actor Ratna Pathak Shah on his Instagram Story. "He just got discharged today morning," he wrote in the next Story. On July 3, a hospital source said that Naseeruddin Shah was responding well to the treatment.

"He is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine," the insider had told PTI. Last week, Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI that the veteran actor had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the same.

