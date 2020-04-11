'Nashville' Actor Timmy Brown Passes Away at 82

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], April 11 (ANI): Timmy Brown, a professional American football player who went on to act in 'Nashville' and in the film and television versions of 'M*A*S*H', has died at the age of 82.He died due to the complications from dementia on Saturday, confirmed his son, Sean Brown, according to The Hollywood Reporter.A star running back for the American football team, Philadelphia Eagles, appeared as Cpl. Judson in the 1970s 'M*A*SH'.In 1975, the late actor-footballer played as Grand Ole Opry singer on Altman's movie 'Nashville.' (ANI)

