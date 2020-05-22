NCW Seeks Inquiry Against Doctor for Sexually Harassing Female Staff Member in Faridabad

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The NCW on Friday said it has sought an inquiry against a doctor who has been accused of sexually harassing a female staff member in a hospital in Faridabad.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a post on Twitter wherein it stated that a woman submitted a sexual harassment complaint against a doctor based on an incident on April 19 in QRG Central Hospital, Faridabad.

"It is further alleged that other female staffs have similar complaints regarding the same doctor, however, no action has been taken by the hospital administration against the doctor, instead the complainant was removed from her current profile and demoted," the NCW said in a statement.

The commission said it is perturbed by the crime against the woman despite the enactment of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, the commission has written to Sangeeta Rai Gupta, Director of QRG Enterprises Ltd, whether the internal committee is inquiring into the complaint, and also asked what action has been taken against the accused if found guilty, and a detailed action taken report must be sent to the commission at an early date," the statement said.

