Patna, October 22: Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, on Wednesday, said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is not giving due respect to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, adding that the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections are being viewed as a direct contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "NDA is not giving due respect to Nitish Kumar... People see this Bihar election as PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi, and this will benefit the INDIA alliance... I stand by Congress's ideology," Pappu Yadav told ANI.

Clarifying his political stance, Yadav said, "I am not in the Congress party but an associate member of the party. I don't know what Dipankar ji thinks. I only know that I stand by Congress's ideology." Reiterating his support for the grand alliance, the Independent MP said, "We want the INDIA alliance to be formed (in Bihar). I am clear that in every situation we need to fight elections under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. In this election, there is Rahul Gandhi on one side and Narendra Modi on the other. Nitish Kumar is not the CM face in this election." Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'No Disputes in Mahagathbandhan, All Answers Tomorrow', Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, expressing confidence in the victory of the Mahagathbandhan in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, Pappu Yadav said that the people of the state are standing firmly with the grand alliance. "The entire public is on one side. All people are standing with the 'Mahagathbandhan'. Only the grand alliance's government will be formed. When the public is united, it will unite everyone," he added. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), comprises the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Announces 143 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Tejashwi Yadav to Contest from Raghopur Constituency, Check All Names Here.

The NDA alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJP (RV)], Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) [HAM(S)], and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). Polling for the Bihar Assembly elections will take place on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be held on November 14.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)