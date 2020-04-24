Nitish Greets People on Start of Ramadan Month

Patna, Apr 24 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday greeted the people of the state on the start of the holy month of Ramadan and urged them to offer prayers from their homes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his message, Kumar said the month of Ramadan is marked by showering of divine blessings when God accepts the prayers of those observing Roza fasts.

Kumar prayed for the spread of love, harmony and mutual respect for each other so that people together can contribute for the development of the state and the country, an official release said.

Keeping coronavirus infections in mind, every individual needs to remain alert and cautious, Kumar said while asserting that practising social distancing is the best way to prevent oneself from getting infected from COVID-19.

People observing fast should hold prayers within their homes, the CM said and exuded confidence that we will be successful in tackling Coronavirus epidemic with the help and cooperation of the people.

