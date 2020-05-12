NMDC Cuts Iron Ore Prices by Rs 400 Per Tonne

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) NMDC, the country's largest iron ore miner, on Tuesday said it has reduced prices of ore lumps and fines by Rs 400 per tonne.

The company has reduced the price of lumps or high-grade iron ore by Rs 400 to Rs 2,250 per tonne, the company said in a BSE filing.

The price of iron ore fines, which are inferior grade ore, has also been reduced by Rs 400 to Rs 1,960 per tonne.

The revised prices exclude royalty, District Mineral Fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET), cess, forest permit fee, and other taxes, NMDC said.

It added that the new rates are effective from May 9.

This is the fifth price revision by NMDC in 2020.

The last revision was made on April 4, when NMDC had reduced the price of lumps to Rs 2,650 per tonne, down Rs 500 from Rs 3150 per tonne fixed on March 14. The price of fines was also down by Rs 500 to Rs 2,360 per tonne from Rs 2,860 per tonne fixed by NMDC on March 14.

NMDC produces about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from three fully-mechanised mines.

