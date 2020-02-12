No Better Feeling: Vivek Sagar After Winning FIH Rising Star of the Year 2019 Award

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): There is 'no better feeling' than representing India and he wants to bring laurels for the country, says Indian hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad, who has been named as the FIH Rising Star of the Year 2019. "I think there is no better feeling than representing your country at the highest level. When I was younger, I would be more interested in badminton and chess. But as things turned out, I slowly shifted to hockey, and I can't thank my family, Coaches and friends enough for what they have done for me," Hockey India's official website quoted Prasad as saying."This is such a good feeling, and I want to thank everyone who voted for me. This award is a huge recognition, and I just want to make sure that I keep working hard, maintain my focus, and bring laurels for the country," he added.Prasad was given the opportunity to represent the Indian Men's Hockey Team in a 4-Nations Tournament in New Zealand when he was just 17-year-old.The 19-year-old said his parents always supported him and got emotional after he was informed that he won the award."I have a family who has always supported me, and I could not be much happier to have them in my life. It was a really emotional moment for me and my family when I called them informing that I had won this award as they have always sacrificed a lot for my career, but as they say, the price of success is hard work, dedication and sacrifice," said Prasad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)