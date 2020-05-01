No COVID-19 Case in IAF: Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has not reported any COVID-19 case so far, informed Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria on Friday.He also ensured that the IAF will not lower its guard against the coronavirus."We have enforced all the precautions and so far there is no COVID19 case in the Air Force. But we will not lower our guard," said Bhadauria during a joint press conference held by CDS General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs.General Rawat along with the three services chief also expressed gratitude towards doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media for continuing to serve the country amid COVID-19 crisis."On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media which has been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times," said General Rawat during the interaction. (ANI)

