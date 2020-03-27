No COVID-19 Case in Sikkim So Far, 3,269 Quarantined: Official

Gangtok, Mar 27 (PTI) No coronavirus case has been reported in Sikkim so far but 3,269 people have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, a health official said on Friday.

Three persons suspected to be infected with coronavirus have tested negative to the disease, he said.

All the 3,269 people had returned to the Himalayan state from various parts of the country, the official added.

