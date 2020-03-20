No Gatherings, No Activities, No Trips: Mahela Jayawardene Urges People

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardene has urged his countrymen to take preventive measures and practice social distancing to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.The right-handed batsman shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Government and health authorities can only control what they can control... it's up to us to be disciplined and stay home. No gatherings no activities no trips this is serious people.. please."In the picture, two health officials are seen holding placards with a special message that reads " We stayed at work for you, please stay at home for us!"On March 12, England had postponed the Test series against Sri Lanka after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic worsening globally.Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared island-wide curfew in the country till March 23 morning as a part of preventive measures to contain the coronavirus spread. (ANI)

