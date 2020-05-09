No Imminent Lockdown Restrictions in Hard-hit UK

World. (File Image)

London, May 8 (AP) Britain's minister for the environment, food and rural affairs says Prime Minister Boris Johnson won't be announcing immediate changes to the country's coronavirus lockdown when he addresses the nation on Sunday.

George Eustice said the U.K. is “not out of the woods” and that there “isn't going to be any dramatic overnight change” to the lockdown. He said the government will be “very, very cautious” in loosening the restrictions. Johnson is expected to set out a roadmap of how the U.K. can start easing the lockdown in the future. Only minor changes, such as allowing individuals to sunbathe in parks and removing the limit on one daily outing for exercise, are anticipated.

Eustice also revealed that another 626 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in all settings, including hospitals and care homes. That takes the U.K. total to 31,241, the second highest official death toll in the world behind the United States. (AP)

