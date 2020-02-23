No Intention of Developing Casino Tourism in Karnataka, Says CT Ravi

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi on Saturday said he has no intention of developing "casino tourism" in the state."I only expressed my opinion on how other countries have promoted tourism, during a discussion. Casino tourism is one such thing, I have no intention of developing it here," Ravi told ANI when asked to comment on Karnataka government's proposal of casinos in Coastal Karnataka."What I meant was many Indians go and spend there, our money should be spent here itself," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)