No Need for Individual Medical Certificates to Travel: Maha

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued an order saying that migrant workers and other stranded persons willing to return to their home states amid the lockdown need not produce individual medical certificates as was required earlier.

The government said a list of passengers screened at the time of start of their journey and found to be not displaying any influenza-like illness be issued by medical person in-charge and the certification of such a list shall suffice (for individuals to travel).

The government said that migrants/stranded persons willing to travel to their native places be screened at the time of start of their journey by use of digital thermometer and symptomatic examination free of cost.

This be done through the officers of government or municipal corporations or by hiring the services of registered medical practitioners by municipal corporations, the order said.

A single list of all passengers indicating that they have been screened and found to be not displaying any influenza like illness (ILI) be issued by the medical person in-charge.

There will be no need for individual certificates and a certification of passengers manifest shall suffice, the order, signed by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, said.

The government has not specified as to what led it to issue the order, but migrant workers had reportedly alleged that private practitioners were overcharging them for issuing medical certificate to enable them to travel to their home states during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

