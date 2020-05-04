No New Coronavirus Case in Himachal in 11 Days

Shimla, May 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 11 days, a senior state government official said on Monday.

So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state and there is only one active case now, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

"Of the 247 samples sent for testing today, 136 tested negative for the infection whereas the report of the rest is awaited," Dhiman said.

These tests are being conducted at five laboratories in the state at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Palampur's Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) in Kangra, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College (SLBSGMC) Nerchowk in Mandi and Kasauli''s Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan.

The lone active case in the state is from Sirmaur district and he is being treated at Katha's ESIC in Baddi.

Eleven out of total 12 districts of the state are coronavirus-free now. These include Kangra, Una, Chamba, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu.

A total of 34 patients including 16 from Una district, six from Chamba, five from Solan, four from Kangra, two from Hamirpur and one from Sirmaur district have recovered so far.

Four patients were taken to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh.

Two people have died of COVID-19 in the state. The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan's Baddi and died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)