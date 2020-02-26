No One Can Restrict Haryana from Getting Its Share of Water Through SYL: Khattar

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday asserted that no one could restrict Haryana from getting its share of water through the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Khattar's comments came hours after his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh said his state will not share the river water "even if we have to sacrifice our lives".

"No one can restrict Haryana from getting its share of water through the SYL as the Supreme Court has already given its decision in favour of Haryana that the state has its legitimate share in the canal water," Khattar said.

Winding up the discussion on the Governor's address in the ongoing budget session on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the state does not have surplus water and, in line with internationally accepted riparian principles, will not allow transfer of water from the basin to non-basin areas.

"We have said that we do not have water," Singh told the House.

When asked to comment on Singh's remarks, Khattar said, "I don't know who will sacrifice his life, but no one can stop SYL water to Haryana. It is not in Punjab hand's to decide Haryana's share of water.

"Whether any Central agency will construct the SYL canal or some other mechanism would be devised to carry water to Haryana from Punjab will be decided by the Supreme Court."

The Haryana chief minister, who was interacting with reporters Wednesday evening on the sidelines of the state Assembly session, said the only issue which is pending before the apex court was regarding the construction of the SYL canal for getting water to Haryana.

He said an all-party delegation led by him had also met then Union home minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and requested him for early completion of the canal.

Punjab has been demanding reassessment of the water volume of the Ravi-Beas river, while Haryana is seeking completion of the SYL canal to get its share of the river water.

The Supreme Court in September last year had given four months to the Centre, Punjab and Haryana to find an amicable solution to the SYL canal issue.

