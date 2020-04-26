No Short-term Adverse Impact of Mw on COVID-19 Patients, Says PGIMER

Chandigarh [India], April 26 (ANI): The city-based Post- Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Sunday said that it has assessed the safety of mycobacterial w (Mw), an immunomodulator for leprosy, in four hospitalised patients of COVID-19, and has found no short-term adverse effect."In the pre-study phase, we have assessed the safety of Mw in four hospitalised patients of COVID-19 and have found no short-term adverse effect. The impact of Mw use on long term safety and efficacy will only be known after the conclusion of this CSIR-supported clinical trial, which will be initiated soon at all three centres," said the PGIMER in a statement.PGIMER-Chandigarh, AIIMS-Delhi, and AIIMS-Bhopal will study the use of Mw -- heat-killed mycobacterium indicus pranii -- as an adjunct to the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients.Mycobacterium w originally developed as an immunomodulator for leprosy acts through the toll-like receptor pathway and enhances host-T cell responses."In a recently concluded multi-centre trial, we found that Mw reduces mortality in ICU patients with severe sepsis. Mw can potentially decrease the cytokine storm seen in patients with COVID-19, and may thus be of potential benefit in managing these patients and decreasing mortality," the statement read.India has so far reported 26,496 COVID-19 patients and 824 deaths caused by the deadly virus across the country. (ANI)

