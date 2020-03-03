Now, Watch Netflix in PiP Mode on Chromebook

California [USA], Mar 3 (ANI): You can now continue to watch your favourite web series while you finish writing that important report on your Chromebook. Google announced new features on Chromebook including support for "picture-in-picture" mode for Netflix for enhanced multitasking experience, the official blog notes.Another important addition to Chromebook is Ambient EQ which makes the screens more adaptive to any context. For instance, if you are working outdoors on a sunny day, it will naturally adjust the white balance and colour temperature to make it easier to work. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)