Nuh District's Clerics Should Ensure Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Get Their COVID-19 Test Done: Haryana CM

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday appealed to the clerics in Nuh district to ensure that people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi should come forward and undergo test for coronavirus."I request the Maulvis in Nuh district, which is the most backward district, to ensure that people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat reveal themselves to the police and get their COVID-19 tests done. They would be required to stay in quarantine for 14 days," Khattar told ANI."No one needs to be afraid of coronavirus as people who had been tested positive for coronavirus are getting discharged," he added.Speaking on the 'Corona Rahat Fund', Chief Minister said that several people including the Group D workers in the state government have contributed their one month salary to the fund.Naresh, a peon residing in Ambala, told the CM over the phone: "I had made up my mind to participate in India's combat against coronavirus. My family had inspired me to donate my one month salary to the Corona Rahat Fund."Sashi Balaji, a staff nurse at a government hospital, also said, "I donated my one month salary to help people whom I cannot reach out at a personal level.""Giving one month's salary was my way of serving the society and doing the duty as an Indian," said Constable Ravi.Echoing similar sentiment, Sarla Devi, a teacher, said, "This is one way to fight together against coronavirus.""I want to tell people that by keeping yourself safe you will be keeping the country safe," she added.The Chief Minister said that about Rs 72 crore has been collected in Corona Rahat Fund' till now.He also said, "Several people have launched websites and portals to contribute in India's fight against coronavirus like in Karnal an initiative has started with the slogan 'Adopt a family'.""Under the 'Adopt a Family' portal, till now about 400 people have adopted 15,000 people and are giving them ration or money on a weekly basis."Till now, the total number of coronavirus cases in Haryana is 169, of which 29 have been cured/discharged and 3 deaths.The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 6,761, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the 6,412 cases, 6,039 are active COVID-19 cases, 516 patients have been recovered or discharged and 206 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)