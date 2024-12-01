Nuh, December 1: A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in this Haryana district, police said on Sunday and added that the accused had been arrested. According to the police complaint filed by the girl's family, she was playing at home on Saturday when a youngster from the village took her with him around 4 pm. When the girl did not return till late, a search was launched for her. Nuh Shocker: Man Booked for Raping 6-Year-Old Daughter Multiple Times, Accused Flees Home After His Wife Caught Him Red-Handed.

The girl's blood-soaked body was found around 11 pm. After raping the minor, the accused allegedly broke her limbs and dumped her blood-soaked body, according to the complaint. Receiving information about the incident, officers from the Pinangwa police station arrived at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A senior police officer said preliminary investigations revealed that the girl was murdered after being raped.

Inspector Subhash Chand, the Pinangwa SHO, said four teams were formed to arrest the accused. He was finally nabbed near Marora village. "We are questioning him," Chand said.

