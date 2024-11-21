A school van carrying dozens of children was attacked in Raniyan village, near Nagarana Thed, Haryana’s Sirsa district, after a road rage incident. Reports indicate that a father-son duo opened fire on the van following a confrontation over giving way. The assailants fled the scene after the shooting. The incident occurred while a car and a tractor were passing by. Four individuals, including a schoolchild, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa for treatment. Local police promptly arrived at the scene and launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects. Authorities are investigating the sequence of events and the underlying motives. Basti Shocker: Shopkeeper Caught Using Liquid Colour in Juice Instead of Fruits in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

School Van Shot at in Haryana

VIDEO | Shots were reportedly fired at a school van in a village in Haryana's Sirsa earlier today. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/3X9HpEqgtj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2024

