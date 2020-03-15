Number of Coronavirus Cases Rises to 93 in India

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 93, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.In the wake of spurt in cases of the COVID-19 across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. (ANI)

