One More Person Cured of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 5 (ANI): A person who had tested coronavirus positive was on Sunday discharged after he recovered in a Chhattisgarh hospital. Eight out of 10 persons who had tested positive have been cured in the state."One more coronavirus positive person has been discharged from hospital after being cured. 8 out of 10 have now been cured. 2 more to go," the Chief Minister said.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. Eighty-three people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

