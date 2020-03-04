One of the MLAs Held in Gurugram Hotel Back, Others Will Also Return to Us: Digvijaya Singh

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): In the wake of allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of reportedly holding at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will at a Gurugram hotel, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that one of those lawmakers, suspended BSP MLA Ramabai, has come back despite BJP leaders trying to stop her. "When we got to know, Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh went there. People with whom our contact was established were ready to come back to us. We were able to get in touch with Bisahulal Singh and Ramabai. Ramabai came back, even when BJP tried to stop her," Singh told ANI."BJP's Rampal Singh, Narottam Mishra, Arvind Bhadauria, Sanjay Pathak were going to give them money. Had there been a raid, they would have been caught...We think 10-11 MLAs were there, only four are still with them now, they will also come back to us," he added.On Tuesday night, Madhya Pradesh Ministers and Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh were seen coming out of the ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar along with suspended BSP MLA Ramabai. "Things are under control. We will do a press conference tomorrow (Wednesday)," said Patwari.On Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.Singh on Tuesday again accused BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government.He also said that Ramabai was brought to the national capital by a charter flight on Monday by a BJP leader. (ANI)

