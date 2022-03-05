Actor David Rysdahl of 'No Exit' fame has become the latest addition to the sprawling cast of 'Oppenheimer', the upcoming biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer which filmmaker Christopher Nolan is helming. According to The Hollywood Reporter, though Rysdahl's character details are under wraps, he will be joining cast member Cillian Murphy, who is portraying the titular role of the famed theoretical physicist who led the laboratory that developed the first atomic weapons during World War II. Oppenheimer: Jack Quaid Joins Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's World War One Biopic!

Other actors for the film include Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz and David Dastmalchian. 'Oppenheimer', based on Kai Bird's 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer', has been set to release on July 21, 2023, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Oppenheimer: Jason Clarke Joins Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy's World War Biopic!

Rysdahl recently starred in 'No Exit', the 20th Century thriller about five strangers stranded at a rest stop during a blizzard, which debuted on Hulu last week. He has also appeared in the 2020 Sundance film 'Nine Days' as well as in 'Dead Pigs'. His other credits include Netflix docuseries 'The Family' and indie feature 'The Land of Owls'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)