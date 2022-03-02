Christopher Nolan's upcoming Oppenheimer is a train that doesn't seem to be stopping. With so many high profile stars attached to the film, we have yet another extremely talented actor joining the movie. Jason Clarke of Terminator Genisys and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes has joined the already massive and impressive cast.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Jason Clarke has been cast alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh, Alden Ehrenreich and David Dastmalchian for Christopher Nolan’s ‘OPPENHEIMER’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/NvsoDnFQLu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 1, 2022

