Padma Awards 2026: Prosenjit Chatterjee Among 11 Eminent Figures From Bengal To Receive Padma Shri

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Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee is set to be honoured with the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu for his contribution to the field of art, especially the Indian cinema industry. On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the recipients of this year's Padma Awards, honouring individuals for their remarkable contributions to the nation. Esha Deol Expresses Delight on Dharmendra Being Conferred With Padma Vibhushan Award Posthumously (See Post).

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was named alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports, and various other disciplines. This actor-director has worked in over 200 films over three decades of his Indian cinema career.

The actor has worked mostly in the Bengali film industry, appearing in critically acclaimed films such as Chotto Jigyasa, Amar Sangi, Chokher Bali, Shob Charitro Kalponik, Moner Manush, Jaatishwar, Baishe Srabon, Shankhachil, and others.

The actor has worked in Bollywood films such as Shanghai, Traffic, and Maalik, as well as in series such as Jubilee and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. The actor was recently seen in the film Vijaynagar'er Hirey, which was directed by Chandrasish Ray. The film also starred Aryann Bhowmik in the lead role.

On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the recipients of this year's Padma Awards, honouring individuals for their remarkable contributions to the nation. It includes Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Prosenjit has been named alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports, and various other disciplines.

For the year 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma Awards, including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Alka Yagnik Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude After Receiving Padma Bhushan, Calls the Feeling ‘Humbling and Deeply Emotional’ (View Post).

19 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 6 persons from the category of Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI, and 16 Posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.