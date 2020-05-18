Pak Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Gulpur Sector

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Gulpur sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The ceasefire violation began at 1900 hours. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. On Sunday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Poonch district. (ANI)

