New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Ahead of the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha set to take place from Monday, December 1, Parliament is set to take up a range of legislative and financial business, sources said.

According to the sources, the Parliament is set to take up a slew of legislative and financial business, with the President recommending the introduction of key bills, including the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025; the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Also Read | IndiGo Completes Airbus Software Update on All 200 Aircraft; Air India Resets 90% A320 Fleet.

The President, informed of the subject matter of the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, has recommended its introduction under clause (1) of Article 117 and clause (1) of Article 274 of the Constitution, with consideration under clause (3) of Article 117.

Similarly, the Manipur GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 has received the President's recommendation for introduction and consideration under clauses (1) and (3) of Article 207, while the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 has also been cleared under Articles 117 and 274.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah Update: IMD Issues Red Alert As Cyclonic Storm Continues Northward Parallel to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Coast (Watch Videos).

According to sources, the other legislative proposals likely to be taken up include the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025; the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025; the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025; the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

On the financial business front, Parliament is slated to handle the presentation, discussion, and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, along with the introduction, consideration, and passing or return of the related Appropriation Bill.

The winter session of Parliament is set to take place on Monday from Decemeber 1 and will continue till December 19, as announced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The INDIA bloc floor leaders have also called for a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday.

Congress, leading the Opposition in the two houses, will look to demand a discussion on repeated statements of US President Donald Trump on mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and also on trade agreements and issues with China.

Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting is currently underway at the Parliament today, led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)