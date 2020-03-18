People Coming from Abroad Needs to Get Their Test Done Even if He is VVIP: Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that each person, be it a VVIP or VIP, coming from abroad needs to get a fitness certificate, in the wake of coronavirus scare."I request all people who are coming from abroad, be it a VVIP or VIP, need to get their test for coronavirus done and they also need to show a fitness certificate," Banerjee said.She also said that people need to maintain distance from each other while speaking."From March 19, the state government employees can leave at 4 pm to avoid overcrowding in buses," she added.The Chief Minister also said, "We are putting advertisements on prevention and precautions that need to be taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus. If somebody deliberately does not adheres to the norms then the police will take action against the person."The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 153, including 25 foreign nationals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)