People Spent Time with Family, Read Books During Janta Curfew

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) People spent time with their family, read books, cooked and lived their hobbies on Sunday as the 'Janta curfew' gave them a break from the otherwise fast-paced life.

For south Delhi resident Gunjan Dutta, 37, it was a time to play his flute after a long time.

"It's been a good day, peaceful. I watched TV, spent time with parents, chipped with my mother and wife to help them in kitchen. I sat in the balcony listening to birds, it was such a good feeling. I got time to play my flute after a long time... This is such a good break from the otherwise fast-paced life," he said.

He further added that "such a curfew should take place twice a month. It's good for all of us."

While people across the city remained indoors and roads wore deserted look, some young men were seen in parts of the city taking to streets to play cricket or capture the unprecedented situation on their phone cameras.

Some families also got together to clean their houses, for lunch and even board games, which they said has not happened in a long time.

"My family got together to clean the house, dusted every nook and corner. We got together for breakfast and lunch. Otherwise it's somebody missing every time in the mundane life because of work and travel,” said Abhilash Aswal, 28, an east Delhi resident.

He said he spent other time reading a book and also watched a web-series but joined the family at 5 pm to express gratitude to those working in these times.

For 39-year-old lecturer, Nidhu Agarwal, it was an usual Sunday, though this time she had assured that she and her family members do not need to to go out even for a small commodity.

"Everything was normal but it was just that we were not moving out of our house. We had already stocked supplies so that we don't have to go to our nearby shop for even a small commodity.

"At 5 pm, we went to our balcony to see that everyone in our colony was in a celebratory mood. We also started clapping to show our solidarity with those who are fighting this deadly virus. It was a moment that we will remember forever," the Janakpuri resident said.

