People Who Visited Mohalla Clinic in Delhi's Maujpur Sent to Home Quarantine

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The Shahdara Sub-Divisional Magistrate stated that those people, who visited or were present at Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between March 12 and March 18, have been directed to home quarantine for 15 days.This comes after a confirmed coronavirus positive case was reported from the clinic."All those who visited or were present at Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between 12 March to 18 March are directed to home quarantine for 15 days, after a confirmed coronavirus positive case reported from the clinic," the official said.With five new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 35 on Wednesday, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal."In the last 24 hours, there have been 5 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi. One of them has a foreign travel history. Now, the total number of cases rises to 35 in Delhi," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference. (ANI)

