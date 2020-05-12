'People's Lives Are at Risk': Danny Rose Slams Premier League Restart Plans

Leeds [UK], May 12 (ANI): Danny Rose, the on-loan Newcastle left-back has launched a scathing attack on the restart plans of the Premier League and has said that football should not be the priority right now.The UK government on Monday had confirmed that professional sport in the country cannot resume until June 1, even behind closed doors.However, the Premier League organisers are looking to start the competition after June 1 to complete the 2019-20 season."The government is saying we are bringing football back because it is going to boost the nation's morale. I don't give a f**k about the nation's morale. People's lives are at risk. Football shouldn't even be spoken about coming back until the numbers have dropped massively," Goal.com quoted Rose as saying during an Instagram Live session."We'll see. I am supposed to be tested on Friday, so we will just have to wait and see. I did not even listen to the announcement on Sunday, no football until June 1 or something. I do not even pay attention to any of that. I am sad people are getting sick and being affected but football should be the last of things that needs to get sorted," he added.The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.Before the suspension of the league, Liverpool was just three wins away from securing the title.Currently, all European football leagues have come to a halt due to COVID-19, however, German football competition, Bundesliga will be restarting its season this week.Bundesliga will resume from May 16, and all the matches will be played behind closed doors. (ANI)

