Pharma Synth Company is Taking Care of the Corona Warriors, Distributed More Than 1,25,000 Sanitizers

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): In today's era the whole world is fighting with the novel coronavirus. But in this tough time there are some real heroes who are still working with full dedication besides taking care of themselves and they are not just doing their duties they also taking care of general public, like if it is someone's birthday, they delivers cakes to their home to make them feel special.However, it is equally important to take care of these Corona warriors too, as they also have their own families who are still waiting for them to come home.The Pharma Synth company took the initiative with Bharat Mata Foundation (NGO) in order to take care of these corona warriors by starting "keep sanitizer in your pocket" campaign. Under which they had distributed pocket friendly sanitizers in the areas of near about 1000 villages of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar and also provided the necessary guidelines to them.They visited village to village and had a discussion with the Corona warriors and asked them, "Do you keep sanitizer in your pocket?" Everyone one answered 'NO' on this, the representative of the Pharmasynth company explained them, the importance of keeping the sanitizer in pocket because when you are outside you need more sanitizer as you may come in contact with several things so, while working, it is necessary to sanitize your hands in every 20 to 30 minutes. Under the campaign, the PharmaSynth Company distributed one lakh 25 thousand pocket friendly hand sanitizers, and encouraged the Corona warriors and said, "if you are safe, then we can feel safe".PharmaSynth company Director Dr Arvind Kumar Gupta gave the idea to initiate this campaign and it is executed by the Senior Manager Arjun Gupta. The campaign was applauded by district magistrates, drug inspectors and public representatives of all those areas and they are still working to distribute as much sanitizers as they can, so that all will adopt the right hygiene habits and stay safe from corona.This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

