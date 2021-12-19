As Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan and late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer film 'PK', on Sunday, completed seven years since its release, Anushka took to social media to mark this special day. Taking to her Instagram Story, the actor who played the role of a journalist in the film, shared a video, comprising BTS moments from the film. PK 2: Aamir Khan’s Blockbuster To Get a Sequel With Ranbir Kapoor, Confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The video unveiled various different hairstyles and looks she tried on, before settling on her pixie haircut. The video also featured her working and enjoying on sets with co-stars Aamir Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Here's a screengrab from Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story:

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial also starred actors Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla. PK depicted the story of an alien (Aamir) who lands on Earth for a research mission but loses his remote to get back home. The movie went on to raise questions on religion and humanity.

