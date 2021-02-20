Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan's 2014 blockbuster movie PK is still a fan favourite. The film did amazingly well at the box office because of its hard-hitting storyline and also of course the superstar's presence. Now, do you remember, the end scene of the flick where Ranbir Kapoor comes to planet Earth with Aamir Khan? If yes, then rejoice as the Vidhu Vinod Chopra has confirmed that PK's sequel in on cards to Mid-Day. Reports also hint that that RK might take the story forward. Dangal, PK, 3 Idiots: 5 Blockbuster Hits of Birthday Boy Aamir Khan.

“We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir [Kapoor’s character landing on the planet] towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat [Joshi, writer] has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it," he said to the portal. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan To Shoot for the Final Schedule of His Film in Kargil?

Vidhu further added that he is driven by stories and not monetary gains, "We are not in the business of making money, we are in the business of making cinema. If making money [was our goal], by now, we would have made six to seven [instalments of] Munna Bhai, and two to three [editions of] PK. We seek joy, happiness and peace over a few crores."Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan and Others Team Up For 'Dil Chahta Hai' Themed Song For #BIXCOVIDFUND Initiative (Watch Video).

Apart from Aamir, PK also featured other stars namely Sanjay Dutt, Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput. The story was fun and also was an eye-opener kind. It showed how Aamir (alien) lands on Earth and loses his device that helps him talk to his extra-terrestrial friends from space. Stay tuned!

