Players Will Be Working Really Hard at Home: Australia Women's Cricket Coach

Melbourne [Australia], Mar 27 (ANI): Although coronavirus concerns continue to rise, Australia women's coach Matthew Mott is certain that the team will look at this situation in a 'really positive light' and will be working really hard.The players are currently at their home and Mott said the strength and conditioning coach Noel McCarthy has issued players with programs that require little equipment."You can look at this in one of two ways - in a negative way and say this is going to be hard, or see it an opportunity to work on some fitness and clear their heads a bit and fill in some time," Cricket.com.au quoted Mott as saying."There's no doubt with the group we've got, they're going to look at it in a really positive light and spend some time with their loved ones at home and then they've got a lot of time to train. I think they can use it well, there's literally no distractions. I've got full confidence they'll be working really hard," he added.The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe and various competitions have been postponed including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.However, Cricket Australia is hopeful of conducting the Men's T20 World Cup as scheduled.The upcoming Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin with a pre-qualifying tournament held from October 18-23, while the main 12-team competition is set to kick off with a match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground and then India versus South Africa at Perth Stadium on October 24."We are really hoping that all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks or a few months' time. None of us are experts in this situation obviously, so our hope is that we are back in very much normal circumstances come October and November when the men's T20 World Cup is to be played," Cricket Australia's chief executive Kevin Roberts had said. (ANI)

