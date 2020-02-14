Plea Claims Violation of Restrictions Imposed on Use of Loudspeakers; Delhi HC Seeks Status Report

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a status report from concerned authorities on a petition seeking contempt proceedings against the Delhi government and police for allegedly not maintaining the restrictions imposed on the use of loudspeakers by the Supreme Court. Justice AK Chawla, who was hearing a contempt petition filed by lawyer Sanjjiv Kkumaar, listed the matter for May 15 for further hearing.The petitioner has also sought direction to the SHO of Shaheen Bagh to implement the Delhi High Court order dated September 4, 2019, and to the Supreme Court 2005 order pertaining to prohibition of use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am, "which should not be an issue with Shaheen Bagh people as they have blocked Arterial Road for more than 55 days to save the democracy and are already saving the Constitution of India by reading the Preamble, singing National Anthem at day and night, waving National Flag... and lightning rod of the secular fabric of the country."Kkumaar, in his plea, has stated that the restrictions imposed on the use of loudspeakers should strictly be maintained for religious places like temples, mosques, gurudwara, church, etc as well.According to the petition, the Supreme Court had imposed a ban on the use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am.The petition also demanded that if anyone is found using loudspeaker during the restriction period, the District Magistrates and Station House Officers of the areas should be held responsible and appropriate action should be taken against them.The petition further stated that as the time for burning firecrackers has been limited during Diwali, the deadline for use of loudspeakers for 'Azaan' should also be fixed. It said that "mosques across Delhi are blatantly flouting noise rules."The petition sought directions to the Delhi government and police to ban the use of loudspeakers in all mosques across Delhi for Azaan as it violates the Delhi Court order and Supreme Court order prohibiting the use of the same.It also sought directions to the central government to send the directive to all states and Union Territories to comply with the noise pollution rules. (ANI)

