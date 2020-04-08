PM Greets People on Hanuman Jayanti

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti, saying the life of "pawanputra" is a symbol of devotion and strength which inspires us to face every crisis and overcome it.

"Heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti," he tweeted.

The life of "Pawanputra" is a symbol of devotion, strength, dedication and discipline, inspires us to face every crisis and overcome it, he said.

